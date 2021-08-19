RB Robinson recaps his summer

Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic junior running back prospect Joshua Robinson (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) had a strong spring season for the Broncos and head coach Mike Bukovsky. Robinson is also ready to get back to work as the IHSA fall football season is just 8 days away from kickoff. Robinson recaps his busy summer camp travels and also previews his upcoming fall season in this latest recruiting update.

"We started back to school on Tuesday," Robinson said. "I'm actually really glad to be back in school again. Just to have everyone back physically in school just makes everything more exciting at school. We had a choice during the spring to go in school or stay at home. I went in for a few weeks and ended up back at home so it feels great to be back in person again."

Robinson also took part in several college camps earlier this summer.

"I really liked the college camps a lot and I was able to just go and compete against some great kids from all over the country. I ended up camping at Iowa State, Louisville, Wisconsin, NIU, Iowa and also Central Michigan. I would say my best camps performances was at either NIU or Wisconsin. I just felt like I performed well at both of those camps and that I also ran well and tested well. I was able to get some good feedback from the college coaches. The coaches said they want me to keep working on my lateral quickness and foot quickness and they all said they want me to send them my early season video highlights. I was able to work on and learn some moves at the college camps and I enjoyed just working with the different college coaches at each camp."

Robinson also reflected on his spring season and how his game has changed since his first season on the varsity.

"I was pretty nervous the first game I started on the varsity last spring and I had some butterflies. The coaches here at Montini just pumped me up and believed in me. Once I got in some reps things started to get easier. The biggest adjustment last spring for me was just getting used to the overall game speed since the game is so much faster on varsity. I'm going to get the football more in the passing game this season and I just feel like I'm much more explosive this season."

Next up for Robinson is his getting ready for his upcoming junior season.

"Practices have been going really well and everyone has been working hard. We have a team scrimmage game on Friday and then kickoff is the following Friday against Immaculate Conception."