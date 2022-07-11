RB Stanton is primed for a big season

Plainfield (Ill.) South senior running back prospect Brian Stanton (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) has been an impact player for the Cougars and head coach Bill Bicker. Stanton, who has been impressive this summer at various camps and showcase events checks in and updates his latest football recruiting news in this latest recruiting update.

"We've been on a break over the last week from our team camp for the 4th of July weekend but we will be back at it on Monday," Stanton said. "I'm working hard with the team in team camp and I also have a college camp coming up soon at North Dakota."

Stanton recapped his latest recruiting news so far this summer.

"I ended up going to camps this summer at Lindenwood for the mega camp along with camping at Valparaiso. I was able to connect and talk with quite a few different college coaches at the Lindenwood camp. Valparaiso is also very interested in me and I stay in touch with the coaches at Valpo pretty regularly. The coaches from North Dakota saw me earlier this summer at Lindenwood and they want me to come out and visit them along with taking part in it's camp which I'm going to in a few weeks. The feedback from the college coaches has been pretty much the same this summer. They all like my video from last season and that they want me to stay in touch with them. Those same coaches all want to see some of my early season video this fall."

Stanton also is excited for his upcoming senior season.

"This team just has a much different mentality this summer. We had a very young team last season and we all seemed to be more individually focused last year. We are definitely more of a team this summer and everyone is older, more mature and just more team focused. Everyone is working hard this summer and I'm excited for the season."

Stanton, who will be a four year varsity letterman in 2022 for the Cougars also filled us in on what he's worked on and improved in his game this off season.

"My overall cuts are a lot better this summer and I did too much dancing last year. I'm planning to be a much more one cut and go back this coming season. The game overall has really started to slow down for me i=on a few different levels. I'm just excited to go out and have a great senior season then move onto college and play at the next level."