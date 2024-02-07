Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita senior running back recruit Derrick Stewart (6-foot-0, 230 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process and has committed to Drake. Stewart, who is set to sign his Letter of Intent today with the Drake Bulldogs breaks down his decision in this latest recruiting update.

"I committed to Drake for what I feel are several good reasons," Stewart said. "Drake just has a great family atmosphere along with a great football program along with offering a great education."

Stewart, who drew recruiting interest and attention from several various levels discussed why he decided to sign with Drake.

"I had a PWO offer from Iowa along with interest and offers from some FCS and D2 schools, so I had some other options. I looked hard at several different things like how string the football program has been, what type of education I can get and some other factors. Drake has a great coaching staff and the football program has been very successful. They made the FCS playoffs last season and they have been a winning program. I'm planning to major in computer science and Drake offers a great academic program. I just feel like Drake offered me the best overall fit and I'm excited about my decision."

Stewart, who was recruited to play running back for Drake discussed what the Drake Bulldogs are getting in him.

"I'm a powerful runner who also has a great work ethic and someone who will play with confidence. I want to bring leadership to Drake and also production."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Stewart?

"Just having to deal with the process and also trying to figure out which schools really liked you and which schools are just playing you along. Recruiting could be a major pain at times but it worked out for me in the end."

What advice would Stewart give younger players?

"Just keep working hard and also attend summer camps. I ended up going to like 7 different camps and I was able to be seen by several coaches which was big for me. Also kids need to stay active on social media with recruiting."

Derrick Stewart is committed to Drake.