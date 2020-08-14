EdgyTim - RB Thomas had a decision to make

"I thought the Boom showcase was a good camp," Thomas said. "I'm looking forward to seeing how I timed in the testing phase. I felt that I was able to do what I needed to do at the Boom camp against some strong players."

South Holland (Ill.) Thornwood senior running back recruit Nate Thomas (5-foot-8, 195 pounds) had a strong showing at last Sunday's Boom Fall Showcase camp. Thomas, who was a standout at St. Laurence then transferred to Thornwood this past spring checks in and discusses his latest recruiting news and more here.

Thomas, who is holding several offers this summer also filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I have offers from Murray State, Valparaiso, Truman State, Concordia St.Paul, University of Indianapolis and also Northern Michigan. I was able to make and visit out to Concordia in St. Paul last week. I was able to make the visit and I thought it went really well. I was able to meet with some of the coaches and I was also able to see the campus, the facilities and pretty much everything they have to offer. I really was impressed with the indoor facility and the weight room set up at Concordia."

Does Thomas have any current top schools or plan to make any additional college visits this summer?

"I would say that my top schools for now are Murray State and Concordia. Unfortunately I don't have any other visits planned for now and COVID has really restricted visits. I'm hoping things will free up later this year and I'll be able to get out to see more schools in person."

Does Thomas have a time frame for his college choice?

"That's been a really big discussion in my house these days. I'm thinking more and more about committing soon and I've been looking at all of the schools recruiting me. It's also a real hard to decide. You can't make any real visits and I also have other schools who want to see my senior tape which won't come now until the spring. I also see a lot of kids now committing so I might be making a decision sooner."



Did the IHSA pushing back the football season from the fall to the spring surprise Thomas?

"I wasn't surprised at all. It might end up being the best thing for us. We already have so much other things going on these days with COVID that I didn't want to start up then have to stop all of a sudden. Starting the season then stopping would not be good at all. If this gives us the best chance to have a full season then I'm all for it."

Nate Thomas has multiple scholarship offers.

