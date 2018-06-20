Oak Lawn (IL) Richards junior running back recruit Leshon Williams (5-foot-10, 205 pounds) had a strong camp on Monday at Northern Illinois University and Williams came away with his first scholarship offer from the Huskies. Williams discusses adding his first offer, his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"It feels great to pick up my first offer from NIU," Williams said. "I wasn't totally surprised because my head coach (Anthony Sheehan) said that NIU really wanted me to come and camp with them. I was hoping that meant that they would offer me."

Williams discussed his initial impression after adding his first offer from the NIU Huskies.

"I know that NIU has always had pretty good running backs and that they focus on running the football. They led the MAC in rushing last season. I already know a few of the players at NIU already like Justin Hall and Joe Bonds and they worked the camp and I was able to talk with them a little bit. I also had a chance to talk with head coach Rod Carey and the rest of the NIU coaches and they all seem like great guys. NIU has also been a winning program and it's also really close to home."

So will Williams camp anywhere else this summer?

"I've camped at North Central College and now NIU. I'm still planning to go camp at Kent State soon and I'm pretty sure that will be it for me."

Williams has also stayed in touch with several coaches this summer.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from NIU along with Minnesota, Wyoming, Western Michigan, Ball State, Illinois and a few other schools. All of those coaches said they want to see some of my early season video this fall."

Williams is also excited for his upcoming season.

"We should make a good run in the state playoffs this year. We bring back a lot of good players and I have a really good offensive line again this year."

Leshon Williams has an offer from NIU.