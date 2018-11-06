Calumet City (Ill.) TF North junior running back recruit Kendi Young (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) has been drawing steady recruiting interest and offers this fall. Young, who is now holding multiple early scholarship offers checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"It's been a blessing," Young said. "I have offers now from Toledo, Kansas, Arkansas State and Southern Miss."

Young, who ran for just over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns this past season for the Meteors and head coach Tristian Stovall has also been in contact with a handful of new schools.

"Besides the schools who have already offered me I've been talking with the coaches at Northwestern and NIU. I was able to visit Northwestern on Saturday night when they played Notre Dame and I'm hoping to get out to NIU soon for a game day visit."

Now that Young is in his off season what is he going to work on this winter to improve his overall game?

"I think I need to work on more footwork and better balance. I'm also getting back in the weight room about 4 times a week and also training with our track coach to get faster."

So does Young have a dream school?

"I actually don't have a dream school. I'm just grateful to know I have an opportunity to play at the college level. When I was younger my dream school was LSU, but now that I'm older I don't have an exact team anymore."

