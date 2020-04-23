Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West junior running back recruit Samson Zander (5-foot-7, 160 pounds) is an explosive game breaking running back who has started to land scholarship offers this spring. Zander checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here. .

"I have scholarship offers now from Illinois State, South Dakota and Western Illinois," Zander said. "Illinois State was my first offer and it was just pretty intense when they offered me. I was shaking when they offered and it was such an emotional feeling. It still feels amazing to add any new scholarship offers."

Zander, who also was planning to run track this spring for Glenbard West before the season was cancelled earlier this week recaps his latest recruiting news.

"I still stay in touch with the schools who have offered me (ISU/WIU/South Dakota) along with the coaches from NIU, Western Michigan, Kent State, Colgate, Yale plus Illinois Wesleyan. I had a few visits planned this spring including one to NIU but those have been cancelled."

Zander also filled us in on his life these days during the Coronavirus pandemic.

"I've been doing online school and I like it. I like having no school but I also like my friends and my teammates more. I definitely miss working out with my team. It's all starting to become annoying and I'm just trying to get through this pandemic like everyone else. Workout wise I have weights in the garage and I'm making it work. I've been able to keep up my lifting and cardio and just trying to stay in the best shape I can."

So what part of his game has Zander been working on to improve this spring?

"I'm really just trying to be more patient of a runner and read my blocks better. Late last season I also started using a stiff arm and I want to keep developing that and get better with it. I'm also working on just being more shifty and improving my speed and quickness."

Zander is also excited about his 2020 season.

"Everyone on the team has been very focused on the season. We bring back a good amount to starters and the younger class coming in has talent. We need to just make sure we are all on the same page this summer and we'll be ready."

