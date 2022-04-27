RCS Indianapolis: Five teams that should be pleased

NOTRE DAME

Brandon Davis-Swain

We were right in the thick of their neck of the woods of course, but nonetheless the buzz around what head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff are building in South Bend was a common theme throughout the day. Notre Dame currently has the second overall class in the 2023 team rankings, and more talent joining such as four-star wide receiver Malik Elzy is a real possibility. However, the Irish and Freeman brands are already resonating with the 2024 class as they work to get a head start with that group and did so recently when they added Brandon Davis-Swain the day prior to the Rivals camp. Davis-Swain could have walked away with MVP honors if it wasn’t for a minor injury at the very end of camp. Multiple other 2024 four-star prospects also mentioned Notre Dame being a big player in their recruitment going forward – Jeremiah McClellan, Eddie Tuerk, I’Marion Stewart, Darrion Dupree are just a few. While some may hold an Irish offer, the others are willing to work toward it no doubt. One thing is clear, Freeman has that Irish logo hitting just a bit harder with prospects these days.

MISSOURI

When you are one of the top schools for offensive line MVP Miles Mcvay and only one of a couple schools to have extended an early offer to the running back MVP Darrion Dupree, then there is certainly something to be pleased about if you on Eli Drinkwitz’s staff. Drinkwitz knows how to tap into East St. Louis and that could pay literally huge dividends with not only McVay but with Paris Patterson too if Mizzou chooses to get involved there as well. Despite some geographical disadvantages, the Tigers have also been doing well in the recruitment of Amir Herring, who also looked good on Sunday. They are also going to get Justin Brown on campus this summer, the four-star receiver out of Tennessee performed well and is still fairly wide open with his recruitment. Jeremiah McClellan, who we mentioned above out of Missouri, is also high on the in-state Tigers.

IOWA

Amare Snowden

Culture, culture, culture, we all know it’s a big piece of the Hawkeye success and their pitch to prospects. Their ability to hang their hat on staff stability and development in Iowa City is what continues to grab the attention of recruits every year and there is no reason to believe after this weekend that anything is different about that. The Hawkeyes recently hosted Sunday’s defensive back MVP, Amare Snowden and will be a player in his recruitment no doubt moving forward. Tyler Gant is another 2023 prospect that recently visited and talked about enjoying his time with the Hawkeye staff. In 2024 though they are already off to a good early start with top prospects like Eddie Tuerk, Ian Moore and the aforementioned Jeremiah McClellan as well.

PENN STATE

Justin Brown

It wasn’t just about Penn State being on the mind of a few of the top prospects in attendance this weekend, but also its apparel being on display as Amare Snowden and Justin Brown wore Penn State gloves while competing on Sunday. Both players are high on the Penn State staff, and both just so happened to be wearing the blue and white Nittany Lion branded gloves too as they made plays all over the field. Amir Herring is another prospect that the Penn State staff has been working on for quite some time and he was still talking very highly about everything the Nittany Lions have to offer. A bit of surprise mention then for Penn State came when current West Virginia commit, Cameron Calhoun, discussed his plans to visit State College this summer. The buzz for the Nittany Lions among other prospects was definitely one of legit interest.

TENNESSEE

Cristian Conyer

The buzz around the Tennessee staff and how it build authentic relationships with prospects has been a common theme this cycle, and it wasn’t any different over the weekend in Indianapolis. Cristian Conyer, one of the top players in the state of Kentucky, is poised to make his commitment at the beginning of July and Conyer has now announced his official visit schedule in which the Volunteers will get the last crack. Tennessee is also right in the thick of things for a few other 2023 four-stars such as Malik Elzy, Justin Brown and Paris Patterson as they look to continue to build out a top 10 class nationally. The buzz wasn’t just coming from the 2023 class though as I’Marion Stewart, a 2024 Rivals250 receiver also plans to get back to Knoxville this summer as the Vols have made Stewart a top priority for the next cycle. One thing is certain, Tennessee fans should be pleased with how Josh Heupel and his staff continue to build authentic relationships with their top targets.

