Recalculating Notre Dame's price for football independence
After 10 months of researching and openly flirting with the possibility of a Big Ten membership in the late 1990s, it took all of 90 minutes for the 39 members of Notre Dame’s board of trustees to ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news