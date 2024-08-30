Recap: Illini handle Eastern Illinois 45-0
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
CHAMPAIGN, Ill — Luke Altmyer threw for 213 yards and a career-high four touchdowns to lead Illinois past Eastern Illinois 45-0 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.Altmyer spread th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news