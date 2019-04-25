CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

MORE RECRUITING 101: The calendar | The offer | The commitment | The rankings, part 1 | Part 2 Recruiting is known as the “lifeblood” of a college football program, but the complexity of the process can be confusing for prospects and college football fans alike. In our Recruiting 101 series, we have looked to clarify some basic ideas and explain more advanced topics about college football recruiting, while also answering those questions you have been afraid to ask. This week’s topic is about the signing periods. The signing periods are the conclusion of the recruiting process. It is that time when Prospective Student-Athletes (PSA) can sign National Letters of Intent with NCAA institutions and stop being recruited. At the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) there are now two signing periods.

THE EARLY SIGNING PERIOD

The Early Signing Period, also known as the December Signing Period, went into effect for the first time on Dec. 20, 2017, and has generated widespread changes to the signing process for Division I college football. College basketball has long had two signing periods, but the push for a second signing period in college football only gained steam in the last few years. The acceleration of the recruiting calendar was the primary driver behind NCAA discussions about whether Division I football needed a second signing period. In our analysis of recent classes, better than two-thirds of Rivals250 prospects are committed to a program when their senior seasons start. Giving these prospects a chance to lock in their scholarships and end recruiting contacts from schools they no longer wanted to consider, along with relieving pressures on school recruiting budgets and coaches’ time, was the stated purpose behind the Early Signing Period proposal. An even earlier signing period, occurring in June after a PSA's junior year, was also considered, but was rejected in favor of a signing period in December. The proposal for a December Signing Period was adopted by the Collegiate Commissioners Association, which oversees the National Letter of Intent program, and went into effect for the first time with the class of 2018. In just its second year, the Early Signing Period saw 85 percent of all four- and five-star prospects sign letters of intent in December. Billed as a positive for schools, coaches and PSAs alike, there have certainly been negative outcomes from the Early Signing Period that have disproportionately affected PSAs. The most significant of these have been coaching changes, particularly head coaching changes, that have taken place after PSAs have signed their letters of intent due to the timing of the Early Signing Period in the middle of the coaching carousel season. College coaches, meanwhile, are nearly unanimously in favor of the Early Signing Period and many have told PSAs they need to sign in the early period, whether or not they want to, or risk losing their scholarship offer.

LATE SIGNING PERIOD

The traditional signing period is actually less than 40-years-old. Prior to 1981 many of the top-tier football conferences, including the Southeastern Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference, would hold their own conference signing days and issue conference letters of intent. Since it was conference-based, though, there was nothing to prevent PSAs from also signing with schools in other conferences. Interestingly, these conference signing days often took place in the month of December. It was not long after the College Football Association (CFA) was formed in 1977 that a National Signing Day was adopted. That signing day, originally proposed for the third Wednesday in February, eventually became the standard and has been held on the first Wednesday in February since 1981. Today, however, the traditional first Wednesday in February has been relegated to second National Signing Day status. When it was the only signing period, nearly 100 percent of prospects who signed letters of intent did so on that first Wednesday in February. The late signing period, however, does not end until 11:59 p.m. on March 31. Whereas the Early Signing Period starts at 7 a.m. local time on the third Wednesday in December and lasts just under 70 hours, the Late Signing Period is almost two months long. In the 2014 class, five-star Malik McDowell used almost the entire period, sending his letter of intent to Michigan State in the last hour of the last day of March.

INITIAL COUNTERS AND SCHOLARSHIP LIMITS