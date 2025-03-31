Advertisement
Published Mar 31, 2025
Recruiting Blitz: Nebraska on the rise with elite offensive targets
circle avatar
Tim Verghese  •  InsideNebraska
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@TimVerghese
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese offers the latest intel after Nebraska hosted double-digit visitors over the weekend, including some of the top 2027 offensive prospects in the country. Plus, an early look at top visitors expected this coming weekend.

Advertisement

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month

>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE

>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)

>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel