RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Focus on the secondary, ranking the recruits, & more
In our latest recruiting roundup, Orange and Blue News takes a look at some of the top defensive backs on the Illini radar in the class of 2022. We also rank the current crop of commits in the clas...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news