Recruiting Roundup: Four-star prospects headline Illinois gameday visitors

The Caravan and The Hilltopper

The Caravan and The Hilltopper

The Caravan vs. The Hilltoppers: An in depth look and history lesson between these two highly successful programs.

 • Tim OHalloran
2024 Breakdown: Batavia

2024 Breakdown: Batavia

2024 Fall Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Batavia Bulldogs

 • Tim OHalloran
2024 Breakdown: Geneva

2024 Breakdown: Geneva

2024 Breakdown: EDGYTIM breaks down the 2024 Geneva Vikings.

 • Tim OHalloran
Recruit Roundup: O'Brien sets school record in win over league rival

Recruit Roundup: O'Brien sets school record in win over league rival

Northwestern Recruit Roundup: Fremd senior QB Johnny O'Brien sets school record in win over league rival

 • Tim OHalloran
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Loaded weekend brings new buzz

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Loaded weekend brings new buzz

It was another loaded weekend of news and rumors so there’s no better time for a Recruiting Rumor Mill.

 • Tim OHalloran

