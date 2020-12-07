RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Six in the portal that make sense for Illinois
Illinois head coach Lovie Smith has fully embraced the NCAA transfer portal as a way to augment his recruiting classes, adding several key players over the last two cycles. The 2021 class figures t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news