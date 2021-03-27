EdgyTim - Recruiting Rumor Mill: Cats in hunt for pair of Rivals100 targets

Recruiting Rumor Mill: Cats in hunt for pair of Rivals100 targets
The Recruiting Rumor Mill has been kicked into high gear for the 2022 class. Here is a breakdown of rumors and news we’ve heard about two Northwestern four-star targets over the last week.
*****
Josh Conerly
A whole bunch of visits are coming for the high four-star offensive tackle in June including “about six” Pac-12 programs although Conerly is not sure which ones yet. It’s expected Washington, Oregon, USC and others would be on that list since they’ve remained high for him.
Trips to Oklahoma, Alabama and Auburn are also being planned, and Conerly is still debating trips to Michigan and Northwestern, as well.
Tyler Morris
When Morris can get back on the road, the LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy four-star receiver will take his first trip to Florida. Missouri and Penn State are two other programs he wants to see immediately.
Notre Dame and Northwestern should also be watched but the word is that Michigan remains very high on Morris’ list. Let’s not forget he is the former teammate of 2021 Michigan QB signee
J.J. McCarthy, who played at Nazareth before transferring to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.
