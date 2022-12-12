With just over a week left before the Early Signing Period, there are a lot of rumors flying around especially with one big official visit remaining. Here’s all the latest in this week’s Recruiting Rumor Mill.





The West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade three-star athlete showed this season his electric playmaking ability with more than 1,100 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. Michigan State also noticed and he was in East Lansing this past weekend. The Spartans are definitely in good shape when it comes to his recruitment and it wouldn’t be a shocker if an announcement comes soon, although others are also pursuing hard.

*****

The 2024 four-star running back from North Palm Beach (Fla.) Benjamin School remains happily committed to Florida but a new offer from Georgia has definitely piqued his interest. Bowens loves how dominant the Bulldogs have been in the running game and how position coach Dell McGee and the entire staff develops running backs for the NFL. Tennessee is also now getting seriously involved in his recruitment, too.

*****

Arizona State and UCLA made a serious run at the four-star quarterback from Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco but after new Louisville coach Jeff Brohm flew to California over the weekend along with a handful of assistants, Clarkson remains locked in with the Cardinals. That could also be good news for the rest of the Bosco players committed to Louisville as things look locked in again as others come after them.

*****

LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee have especially caught Crawford’s attention early on but there could be another school joining that list. The 2024 four-star cornerback from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview recently landed an offer from Clemson and that one is “big” especially since the Tigers haven’t offered a ton of 2024 recruits yet. “That’s definitely going to change the list on where I will be going,” Crawford said.

*****

Florida is believed to be the frontrunner for the former Ohio State running back pledge but Miami is expected to get an official visit this upcoming weekend.The Hurricanes are coming after the Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage standout, among some other teammates, and we’ll know more after the visit although it is something to watch as the Gators try to hang on.

*****

The high three-star tight end from Meridian (Idaho) Rocky Mountain has been committed to Utah since mid-October and this past weekend he was supposed to visit Wisconsin. There was potential for Jacobsen to be on flip watch but he didn’t make the trip as new coach Luke Fickell wanted him to reschedule, but he will be playing in the Army All-American Bowl. It now looks like the Utes have locked Jacobsen in for this recruiting class.

*****

After a visit to Eugene over the weekend, Oregon is now considered the team to beat for the four-star receiver from Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, who caught 57 passes for 1,240 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. Getting to spend time with the coaches was crucial to Kekahuna, who was committed to Wisconsin. He appreciated the love and attention he and his family got from coach Dan Lanning and his staff.

*****

In his sophomore season, Lacey threw for 3,177 yards with 40 touchdowns and five interceptions and so his recruitment has absolutely taken off already as Florida State, Auburn, Ole Miss and Louisville have caught his attention early on. His teammate, WR Ryan Williams, is already committed to Alabama and although the Crimson Tide hasn’t offered Lacey yet, it could be something to watch.

*****

Leavitt has been committed to Washington State since July but Michigan State recently came in and got much more involved in his recruitment. The three-star quarterback from West Linn, Ore., visited East Lansing this weekend and now he has a lot to consider. Neither sticking with Washington State nor flipping to Michigan State has been ruled out and conversations with family members and those close to him will happen over the coming days and then a final decision will be made.

*****

Michigan, USC and Notre Dame are the three schools recruiting the hardest for Lightfoot, who shined this past summer at the Rivals Underclassmen Challenge. Notre Dame could have the edge for the 2024 four-star defensive end from Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood but the Wolverines’ success this season could play a major role as it looks like a top team in the Midwest will get him.

*****

There are plenty of rumors that the four-star running back from Lake Stevens, Wash., is about to flip to Oregon at any point but a source now says “nothing is set” in terms of the Ducks getting him. Notre Dame’s coaches are definitely not giving up as Limar has been committed since late May. It now looks like Oregon RB commit Dante Dowdell will not flip to Ole Miss so that could help the Irish with Limar as well.

*****

Colorado is now a school to watch for the four-star receiver as coach Deion Sanders and his staff are making a run at the former Nebraska and LSU commit. The Vivian (La.) North Caddo standout is also hearing more from Penn State and Oklahoma State with Arkansas, Oklahoma, Auburn and LSU right in the mix as well.

*****

Junior days are coming up for the four-star defensive end from Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe and three stops are being planned in Alabama, Tennessee and Washington. Rushing’s brother plays at Florida so the Gators should definitely be watched but his recruitment remains wide open at this point so these upcoming trips will be crucial.

*****

A new offer from Auburn is intriguing to the Douglassville (Ga.) New Manchester three-star defensive end but not enough to consider a flip at this point. Weathersby has been committed to the Volunteers since July 1 and while Auburn has something going with new coach Hugh Freeze, Weathersby is “locked in” with his commitment and not thinking about other programs.

*****