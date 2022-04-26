Recruiting Rumor Mill: NU chatter from Indianapolis Rivals Camp Series

Tennessee, Michigan State, Minnesota and Nebraska have been making Stewart feel like a top target. The coaches at Nebraska have been hitting the right buttons in Stewart's recruitment but there are plenty of schools coming after him. He was just at Notre Dame's spring game and really enjoyed the atmosphere and getting to know people in and around the program. It was his first visit to South Bend and he wants to return later in his recruitment. Tennessee will also get Stewart back on campus at some point this offseason. Northwestern will get Stewart on campus in a couple weeks but no date is set just yet. Arizona State was Stewart's first offer so he wants to take a visit there as well.

*****

Gant had an outstanding day at RCS Indianapolis and was one of a few players considered for defensive line MVP honors. From January to April he visited Iowa, Iowa State, Wisconsin, Michigan and Illinois. He also mentioned taking a trip to Arkansas if he is able to fit it in. Gant has a trio of Big Ten official visits coming up. He already has dates set for Illinois and Northwestern, and is looking to set a date for his official visit to Wisconsin. While his recruitment is far from over, Gant appears to be leaning toward playing in the Big Ten right now.

*****