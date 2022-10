Wisconsin dismissed head football coach Paul Chryst on Sunday, just one day after the Badgers lost at home to Illinois. The loss moved UW's record this season to 2-3, though Chryst still finished with an impressive 67-26 mark in Madison.

"I'm not sure about everything yet. I still need to talk with the coaches and stuff."

****

"It's still #OnWisconsin for me and my family. I'm still 100 percent all in."

****

"I mean, to be completely honest, I'm really just in shock."

****