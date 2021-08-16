Reese discusses his EMU commitment

Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick senior three star ranked wide receiver recruit Max Reese (6-foot-3, 215 pounds) decided to wrap up his recruiting process over the weekend and gave Eastern Michigan University his verbal commitment. Reese breaks down his decision and more in this latest recruiting news update.

"I just felt it was the right time for me to give Eastern Michigan my commitment," Reese said. "I just felt a great connection to all of the coaches at Eastern Michigan from very early on in my recruiting process and it's just the best fit for me. I'm just very excited about my decision and so is my family."

Reese pointed towards a few key factors which led to his verbal commitment to Eastern Michigan.

"Eastern Michigan just always made me feel like I was a priority for them. They reached out to me and stayed in contact all the time and never backed off at all. The EMU coaches just did a great job of making me feel wanted and they always had a plan for me. Eastern Michigan just has a great culture and a real family feeling in the football program. I made a visit recently to EMU and it just went great. I just connected to EMU right away and my family also was able to get along and connect great with the coaching staff. EMU recruited me as more of a hybrid H Back and it's basically the same position I play for my high school team so it's a perfect fit."

So did Reese consider any other schools before committing to the EMU Eagles?

"I looked pretty hard at Eastern Michigan, Liberty and also NIU. Those schools have some good things to offer but I just didn't feel the same bond and connection I have with the Eastern Michigan coaches. In the end, I just felt the most comfortable at EMU."

So what was the hardest part of the recruiting process for Reese?

"It was a fun process but it was also stressful at times. Other schools tried to rush me into making a college decision, but the coaches at Eastern Michigan gave me some space and allowed me to go out and see some schools in person. I wasn't ready early on to make a college choice when I really hadn't seen any schools in person. I'm glad I waited to make my decision and I'm just happy and excited about EMU."

Max Reese is verbally committed to Eastern Michigan.