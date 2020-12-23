Report Card: Eastern Illinois in state recruiting efforts
Eastern Illinois University Panthers Official Signing Day RecapEastern Illinois University- Eastern Illinois second year head coach Adam Cushing made it very clear when he took the Panthers head co...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news