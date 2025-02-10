Report: Gophers to hire Central Michigan DL coach C.J. Robbins

Robbins will take over the rush ends coaching position as Dennis Dottin-Carter who was recently promoted to teh postiion himself, takes over the defensive line coaching job. Dottin-Carter is taking over the opening with former Gophers defenisve line coach Winston DeLattiboudere joining the Arizona Cardinals coaching staff.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers is expected to add another assistant to their coaching staff. On Monday evening, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Minnesota is expected to hire Cnetral MIchigan defenisve line coach C.J. Robbins as the prgoram's new rush ends coach.

For Robbins, it will be a return to Minneapolis as he was previously a graduate assistnat for the Gophers, helping coach the rush ends for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. During his time with the program, the Illinois native was responsbile for helping develop Boye Mafe who would go onto be a second round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Following the 2021 season, he would become the outside linebackers coach at South Dakota before being the rush ends coach at Kent State in 2023 and 2024. Last month, Robbins made the move to Central Michigan to be the Chippewas defenisve line coach.

Prior to his coaching career, Robins played in 40 games for northwestern over four seasons recording 62 tackles, including eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.