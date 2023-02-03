Alabama’s search for a new offensive coordinator has come to an end. According to multiple reports, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has accepted an offer to take over the same role with the Crimson Tide. According to a report from Football Scoop, Rees' deal is set to pay him in the range of $2 million per year, on average.

Alabama flew Rees into Tuscaloosa on Thursday where he met with Nick Saban to interview for the job. The 30-year-old assistant replaces former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien, who accepted the same position with the New England Patriots last week.

Rees has served as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator the last three seasons after coaching quarterbacks for the Irish from 2017-19. He also played quarterback at Notre Dame from 2010-13.

Last season, Notre Dame was tied for No. 41 nationally in scoring offense (31.8 points per game) and No. 60 in total offense (396.2 yards per game). The Irish ranked 35th in rushing offense (189.08 ypg) and 98th in passing offense (207.1 ypg).

Rees played a role in developing Ian Book into Notre Dame’s winningest quarterback in program history. Book finished in the top 10 of the Heisman Trophy voting in 2020, completing 64.6 percent of his passes for 2,830 yards and 15 touchdowns with three interceptions while rushing for 485 yards and nine more scores on the ground.

In 2021 Reese helped Jack Coan throw for 3,150 yards and 25 touchdowns with seven interceptions. Coan set a Notre Dame bowl record with 509 passing yards against Oklahoma State in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl. Coan is just one of two Notre Dame quarterbacks to throw for more than 500 yards in a game, joining Joe Theismann, who passed for 526 yards against Southern California in 1970.

Rees got his coaching start as a graduate assistant at Northwestern in 2015. He spent the following season as an offensive assistant with the San Diego Charges before returning to his alma mater.