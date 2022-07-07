Respect My Decision Podcast: USC, UCLA & Pac-12 realignment
Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney is joined by Ryan Young, the publisher of TrojanSports.com, to discuss everything around conference realignment, with USC and UCLA heading to the Big Ten.
