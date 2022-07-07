 EdgyTim - Respect My Decision Podcast: USC, UCLA & Pac-12 realignment
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-07 16:49:16 -0500') }} football

Respect My Decision Podcast: USC, UCLA & Pac-12 realignment

Adam Gorney and David Berry
Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney is joined by Ryan Young, the publisher of TrojanSports.com, to discuss everything around conference realignment, with USC and UCLA heading to the Big Ten.

