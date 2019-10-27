News More News
Rising 2021 DB Justin Walters Talks Michigan Offer, Visit

Michigan hosted several talented underclassmen for unofficial visits over the weekend, including fast-rising 2021 Bolingbrook (Ill.) defensive back Justin Walters.

The Chicagoland prospect enjoyed his first game experience at The Big House and was impressed with Michigan’s dominant win over rival Notre Dame.

Illinois defensive back Justin Walters visited Michigan over the weekend. (Rivals.com)

“We didn’t really get to do that much on the visit in terms of seeing facilities and such because of the weather,” Walters said. “But the game day environment was just insane.

“Michigan played great. They showed dominance on offense and defense which allowed them to come away with the win.”

