{{ timeAgo('2020-02-09 09:00:00 -0600') }}

Rising 2023 Chicago WR Malik Elzy Excited About 'Big' Offer From Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

Michigan has been making a big effort to evaluate and offer prospects in the Midwest earlier than most.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh recently made a swing through Chicago, which resulted in an offer for rising 2023 Chicago (Ill.) Simeon wide receiver Malik Elzy.

Chicago wide receiver Malik Elzy holds a Michigan offer.

Michigan was the first school to extend a scholarship to Elzy. And it’s safe to say he was pumped up about the opportunity.

“That’s a big offer,” Elzy said. “Michigan is in the Big Ten, and it’s a big school. When Jim Harbaugh came by, and I got the offer, I didn’t know what to say. I’m blessed to see that offer.”

