Rising 2023 Chicago WR Malik Elzy Excited About 'Big' Offer From Michigan
Michigan has been making a big effort to evaluate and offer prospects in the Midwest earlier than most.
Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh recently made a swing through Chicago, which resulted in an offer for rising 2023 Chicago (Ill.) Simeon wide receiver Malik Elzy.
Michigan was the first school to extend a scholarship to Elzy. And it’s safe to say he was pumped up about the opportunity.
“That’s a big offer,” Elzy said. “Michigan is in the Big Ten, and it’s a big school. When Jim Harbaugh came by, and I got the offer, I didn’t know what to say. I’m blessed to see that offer.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news