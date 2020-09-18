 Rising 2023 Chicago WR Malik Elzy High On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-18 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rising 2023 Chicago WR Malik Elzy High On Michigan

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Malik Elzy has been working hard this offseason.

While the state of Illinois has pushed back high school football until the spring, Elzy has been working hard with club 7v7 program Midwest Boom and is learning from two of the best wide receiver recruits in the country — Kaleb Brown and Tyler Morris.

“Those are two different guys,” Elzy said. “Kaleb is amazing. Tyler is like Larry Fitzgerald. He has discipline in his routes. I just look up to both of them”

A 2023 wide out from Chicago (Ill.) Simeon, Elzy is extremely well put together and has a ton of upside. His frame and potential caught the attention of Michigan when the Wolverines swung by his school before the dead period.

Michigan became the first school to offer, and the Wolverines definitely have his attention early on.

