Rising 2024 DL Eddie Tuerk Talks Michigan Offer, Upcoming Visit
Eddie Tuerk is a prospect on the rise.
The 2024 defensive end out of La Grange (Ill.) Lyons Township has been garnering a ton of interest on the recruiting trail and is now up to five offers.
Tuerk is still taking it all in right now, but he has a busy close to July with a pair of unofficial visits on the docket.
“I was taking baby steps at first,” Tuerk said. “It heated up a bit, but it’s chilled out with the dead period. I am going to Iowa then Michigan for the BBQ. I’m trying to do everything an underclassmen can do with recruiting, which is calling the coaches and making visits.”
Michigan identified Tuerk at its Chicago satellite camp last month and invited him to its final on-campus camp of the summer. It was there where Tuerk impressed the staff and notched an offer from the Wolverines.
