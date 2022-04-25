Rivals Camp Notebook
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Rivals Camp Series made their latest stop in Indianapolis on Sunday and some of Missouri top targets in the 2023 and 2024 classes. PowerMizzou.com recaps the days action.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news