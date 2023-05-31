1. JORDAN ANDERSON

Jordan Anderson

Currently listed as an athlete recruit, Anderson has been lights out playing wide receiver during the off-season and has proven to be one of the nation's best at the position. With a plus frame and speed to take the top off, the Oregon commit was nearly unstoppable at the the first stop of the Rivals Camp Series en route to MVP honors at the position on the day. Anderson is currently rated as the No. 6 athlete and No. 84 player overall, but his performance in Los Angeles made an argument for a rankings bump, and he will likely end up as one of the top-rated receivers in the 2024 class.

*****

2. KYAN BERRY-JOHNSON

Kyan Berry-Johnson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Berry-Johnson has gone viral multiple times for his circus catches over the years, and once again put on a performance to remember during the Rivals Camp Series event in Cincinnati. The Wisconsin commit doesn't have the prototypical size, but what he lacks in stature he makes up for with some of the best route-running ability and ball skills in the nation, regardless of class. The Chicagoland receiver has proven to be nearly unstoppable every time we have seen him both during the season and at off-season events. It will be hard to keep him out of the four-star conversation come our next rankings release.

*****

3. NITAREON TUGGLE

NiTareon Tuggle (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Tuggle's epic rise has been well documented, and he used his performance at the Rivals Camp Series in Cincinnati to show us exactly why he quickly became one of the nation's most sought-after receiver recruits. The Georgia commit is just scratching the surface of what he will eventually be as a player and that is saying a lot considering he has been lights out every time we have had a chance to see him live. He is a slippery route runner with the frame, size and ball skills to be an elite player in the SEC and beyond. Tuggle will be taking his talents to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy for his senior season and being surrounded by elite talent on a daily basis is only going to bring the best out of him. He is currently rated as a four-star recruit outside of the RIvals250, but expect a rise similar to the way his recruitment blew up in our next rankings release.

*****

4. ANDREW MARSH

Andrew Marsh (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Long and lean with plenty of room for growth, Marsh proved to be a prospect with unlimited upside en route to wide receiver MVP honors at the Rivals Camp Series in Dallas. The Katy (Texas) Jordan standout proved capable of snapping his routes off with the best of them and was especially impressive with his ability to separate from defenders at the point of attack. Marsh is another recruit who is merely scratching the surface of the player he will eventually be, and when he's fully grown into his frame he should be downright dominant. Texas, LSU, Texas A&M, USC and others are teams to watch in a recruitment that will likely become more contested by the day.

*****

5. NICHOLAS MARSH

Nicholas Marsh (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The one-time Michigan State pledge showed up and showed out en route to Gold Ball honors during the Rivals Camp Series stop in Cincinnati. Marsh is a big, physical presence with the speed and strength to create mismatches, drawing comparisons to former Detroit Lions receiver Calvin "Megatron" Johnson and leading to the same nickname. Marsh makes everything look effortless, is nearly undefeated when it comes to 50/50 balls and constantly makes wow plays look routine. Marsh has official visits scheduled to Pitt, Penn State, Auburn, Michigan State and Kansas, with a decision scheduled for July 7. This will be a fun recruitment to follow as each school has a legitimate shot at landing the Rivals100 receiver out of Michigan.

*****