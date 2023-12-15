Andrew Marsh (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

TEXAS IS DOMINATING THE COMPETITION

TEXAS, FLORIDA GOING HEAD-TO-HEAD AT MULTIPLE POSITIONS

Randy Adirika (Justin Garcia/Rivals.com)

Speaking of Texas, the Lone Star State and Florida are going head-to-head as the best or deepest states at four different positions this cycle. With Dakorien Moore, Winston Watkins Jr., Jamie Ffrench, Dallas Wilson, Andrew Marsh and Nashaun Montgomery near the top of the rankings, each state has 13 receivers in the Rivals250, more than any other state. Florida edged out Texas with two more running backs in the Rivals250. Florida currently has five defensive lineman in the Rivals250 with Randy Adirika, Javion Hilson and Myron Charles leading the way but they are still chasing Texas and its eight Rivals250 defensive linemen. Both Florida and Texas have two quarterbacks in the Rivals250, which is tied for second most behind California's six. FLORIDA STATE RANKINGS

WHICH OF THE BIG FOUR WILL END UP WITH THE MOST FIVE-STARS?

Jordon Davison (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

NO. 1 OFFENSIVE LINEMAN IN GEORGIA IS UP FOR GRABS

Josh Petty (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The state of Georgia in the 2025 cycle is loaded with talent and it's particularly good in the trenches. Elijah Griffin, Justus Terry and London Merritt represent the elite defensive linemen in Georgia but there is a deep group of offensive linemen in the Peach State's 2025 cycle. Mason Short, Josh Petty, Brayden Jacobs, Dontrell Glover, Peyton Joseph and Juan Gaston all rank between No. 82 and No. 149 in the Rivals250. One of these players is bound to break away from the pack and shoot up the rankings.

ILLINOIS IS LOADED AT THE TOP

Nathaniel Marshall (Rivals.com)

There are some elite 2025 prospects in Illinois and it will be a tight race to see which one finishes on top. Nathaniel Marshall, Talyn Taylor, Iose Epenesa are all in the top 35 of the Rivals250. Marshall just made a big jump up the rankings to take over the top spot in the state ranking. Taylor had been ranked No. 1 in the state but the elite receiver may still have room to climb up the rankings. Epenesa has the talent and bloodlines to make us think twice about ranking anybody ahead of him. It will be fun to watch each of these players develop over the next year and see how the ranking plays out. ILLINOIS STATE RANKINGS

