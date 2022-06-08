Rivals Rankings Week: Breaking down the 2023 WRs/TEs

NO. 1 AT THE POSITION: Carnell Tate

Tate takes over as the new No. 1 receiver prospect in the nation. This is a move that many saw coming and his overall development during the past year has certainly earned him the honor. Tate's size and speed enable him to stretch the field as an outside receiver. His quickness combined with a special ability to take a routine underneath catch the distance will also enable him to line up in multiple receiver spots. This versatility will make him a matchup nightmare at the next level while also making him extremely hard for defensive coordinators to game plan against. Tate has strong hands, is a polished route runner and has that killer instinct that the best receivers in football must have. His recruitment continues to evolve as he is one of the most sought after players in the country, but look for Tennessee, Ohio State, LSU and Notre Dame to battle for the nation's No. 1 receiver until the end.

TWO PROGRAMS TO WATCH: USC and Arkansas

As things stand right now, USC has the best chance at landing the top receiver class in 2023. With two of the nation's top 10 receiver recruits already committed in newly minted five-star Zachariah Branch and four-star Makai Lemon, USC is the only team with a pledge from top 10 prospects at the position and the Trojans have two of them to boot. The Trojans are also in good standing with the nation's No. 2 receiver Brandon Inniss, and should they land him it will be really hard for another team to end up with three of the top 10 players at the position. Similar to USC with the receivers, Arkansas already has two of the top 10 tight ends committed in Luke Hasz and Shamar Easter. The Razorbacks also have the No. 27 TE committed in Jaden Hamm, and should they hold onto the commitments of all three, it will be hard for another team to top that class of tight ends. There are some wildcards here though. Should Georgia find a way to land No. 1 TE Duce Robinson in addition to their current TE commits of No. 2 Pearce Spurlin and No. 28 Lawson Luckie, the Bulldogs would win the battle at TE. But, that is looking like less of a possibility as Robinson closes in on a decision.

THREE PROSPECTS TO WATCH: Duce Robinson, Jaxon Howard, Malik Elzy