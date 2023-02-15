No. 1 player at the position

Ohio State commit Jeremiah Smith retains his spot as the top receiver in the 2024 class, and he comes in as the No. 2 overall player in the nation. At 6-foot-3 and close to 200 pounds, the Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna standout is the physical prototype of what you are looking for in a future first-round draft pick, and he matches his plus frame with equal amounts of athleticism. Smith was a state qualifier in both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles as a sophomore, and that is a testament to his straight-line speed and overall body control. He eats up a ton of space with each step, making him deceptively fast, and by the time defenders realize how much ground he has covered Smith is already on top of them, making him the ultimate deep threat. His ability to stretch the field is only one of Smith's elite traits as he is a polished route runner with the bend and body mechanics to snap off routes at every level. Combine that with a large catch radius, high-end ball skills, ability to win 50/50 balls and adjust to the ball in the air and it becomes obvious why Smith is the nation's No. 1 at the position and a challenger for the No. 1 overall spot in the 2024 class.

*****

Two teams to watch: Ohio State and Wisconsin

I'Marion Stewart (Rivals.com)

Ohio State: The Buckeyes have dominated the recruiting trail when it comes to landing elite wide receiver talent, and with the nation's No. 1 player at the position already committed in Jeremiah Smith, the 2024 recruiting cycle doesn't appear to veer away from that trend. Ohio State is also in the mix with a number of other highly ranked receivers such as Smith's five-star high school teammate Joshisa Trader and four-star Mylan Graham out of Indiana. The Buckeyes' tight end recruiting also looks promising, with No. 7 tight end recruit Kylan Fox recently including Ohio State in his top 15. While things look really good right now, should Smith decide to back off from his pledge and stay closer to home we could see a situation where he and Trader choose Miami, making the Hurricanes a school to potentially watch down the road. Wisconsin: It's been a while since Wisconsin was a top team to watch for an incredible haul of receivers and tight ends, but recruiting under Luke Fickell has seen the Badgers target a different level of skill player, which appears to be paying early dividends. Wisconsin already has two extremely talented tight ends committed in four-star Grant Stec and high three-star Robert Booker, who both have incredible ceilings as players. The tight ends stand out here, and while things are a little cloudier on the receiver recruiting front, the Badgers are in good position with a number of top talents. Top 20 receiver I'Marion Stewart and his teammate Kyan Berry-Johnson, along with fellow Illinois native Luke Williams, will closely consider Wisconsin. Although chances are slimmer, other highly rated receivers Wisconsin may have a chance with include recruits like five-star Ryan Wingo and four-star Jeremiah McClellan. Wingo may be a long shot here, but the Badgers could have a fighting chance due to his connection with friend and former high school teammate Chris Brooks Jr., who signed with Wisconsin in the 2022 class.

*****

Three players in the spotlight