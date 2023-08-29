1. DB MATAI TAGOA'I

Moved up: 120 spots Tagoa'i brings a physical and aggressive playing style to the secondary and his 6-foot-4 frame makes him an imposing presence. Ready for his first full season in California, Tagoa'i is surprisingly quick for a player his size and that can catch receivers and quarterbacks off guard. It wouldn't be surprising to see him eventually grow into a linebacker and he could be special playing closer to the line of scrimmage thanks to the speed he brings to the field. Oklahoma and Tennessee are just two programs to watch in his recruitment.

*****

2. WR DALLAS WILSON

Moved up: 119 spots Oregon looks very smart after landing an early commitment from Wilson. The Florida native is being heavily pursued by Clemson, Florida, Miami and UCF for good reason. At 6-foot-3, Wilson is a matchup nightmare for most defensive backs who cannot handle a speedy and strong receiver with great ball skills. He is so difficult to slow down, especially after getting off the line of scrimmage, and he can just overwhelm defensive backs who get in his way.

*****

3. DT CHRISTOPHER ISAIAH CAMPBELL

Moved up: 106 spots If college coaches are looking for an interior defensive lineman with elite traits, then Campbell is their guy. The North Carolina native has a huge wingspan and is extremely quick for a prospect who will play at upwards of 280 pounds at the next level. Campbell has great strength and can push offensive linemen around with ease. He's at his best when he's able to disengage from offensive linemen quickly and chase down ball carriers.

*****

4. TE KIOTTI ARMSTRONG

Moved up: 102 spots Armstrong was due for a bump up the rankings and now he finds himself ranked as one of the best tight end prospects in the class. He can play on either side of the ball but the muscled up prospect has a great deal of potential as a tight end thanks to his ball skills and athleticism in the open field. Armstrong does a good job of playing physically as a blocker but he's tough to match up with when running routes. Keep an eye out for Texas A&M, Texas and Oklahoma throughout his recruitment.

*****

5. DB MARTELS CARTER, JR.

Moved up: 97 spots Carter has a knack for explosive plays and there is plenty to like about him as a defensive back. He checks the boxes when it comes to size and strength. His speed is impressive as a return man and his football instincts seem to be well above average. Carter can be a big hitter when needed. He's always around the ball and makes some very difficult plays look routine.

*****

6. DE CHRISTOPHER BURGESS, JR.

Moved up: 94 spots Burgess is a bully on the defensive line. There isn't much that's flashy about his game. Burgess uses his brute strength and quickness at the snap to beat offensive linemen into the backfield. He already tips the scales at 6-4, 241 pounds so it will be interesting to track his physical development before he reaches the next level. Notre Dame, Ohio State and Michigan seem to be major players in his recruitment.

*****

7. QB KEVIN SPERRY

Moved up: 57 spots Consistency and accuracy are the hallmarks of Sperry's game. Even though he isn't a big, strong quarterback, Sperry does a good job of throwing accurately to every part of the field. The Oklahoma commit does have plenty of time to mature physically but right now he has a little ways to go on that front. As a thrower, Sperry brings a lot to the table and should have plenty of success at the next level.

*****

8. DE RANDY ADIRIKA

Moved up: 56 spots The starting defensive tackle for Miami (Fla.) Central has the quickness and strength to beat most offensive linemen into the backfield. Adirika can wreck gameplans and he's still very raw from a technical perspective. Miami, Florida State and Rutgers are in the mix early in his recruitment.

*****

9. CB BEN HANKS, JR.

Moved up: 55 spots Hanks is a tall, long cornerback with ball-hawking skills and the range to make an impact from sideline-to-sideline. Hanks is still very lean and it will be interesting to see how he deals with receivers much stronger than him. Keep an eye on Miami, Florida, Alabama and Georgia in his recruitment.

*****

10. WR NAESHAUN MONTGOMERY