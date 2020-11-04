Kaleb Brown can’t play in pads this fall due to the ongoing pandemic.

But the 2022 Rivals100 athlete out of Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita is working harder than ever. Brown had contact practice days with his team last month and is spending the winter playing club 7v7 with Midwest Boom, which captured the championship at Pylon Crown Point over the weekend.

“It was just good to practice with my team before the spring time comes,” Brown said. “As far as preparing for it, I’m just playing with Boom and staying in shape. That’s all.”