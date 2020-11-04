 Rivals100 ATH Kaleb Brown On Talks With Michigan Wolverines Football, Recruiting, More
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-04 17:38:58 -0600') }} football Edit

Rivals100 ATH Kaleb Brown On Talks With Michigan, Recruiting, More

Kaleb Brown can’t play in pads this fall due to the ongoing pandemic.

But the 2022 Rivals100 athlete out of Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita is working harder than ever. Brown had contact practice days with his team last month and is spending the winter playing club 7v7 with Midwest Boom, which captured the championship at Pylon Crown Point over the weekend.

“It was just good to practice with my team before the spring time comes,” Brown said. “As far as preparing for it, I’m just playing with Boom and staying in shape. That’s all.”

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
On the recruiting front, Brown is one of the most sought after recruits nationally. While his phone hasn’t been blowing up, he has been keeping in touch with a small group of top programs.

“It’s simmered sown a little bit,” Brown said. “It’s not as hectic, so everything is all good. I would say some of the schools that I’ve talked to recently are Ohio State, Nebraska, Florida, Illinois and Michigan.”

Michigan jumped on Brown early, and area recruiter Sherrone Moore has been doing his best to build a strong rapport with the talented playmaker.

{{ article.author_name }}