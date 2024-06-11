Georgia has added a major addition to its 2025 class with the commitment of four-star wide receiver Talyn Taylor.

Taylor is rated the nation’s No. 29 overall player and No. 6 wide receiver. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound four-star pass catcher is also the No. 2 player from Illinois. Taylor chose Georgia over several high-level programs, including Ohio State, USC, Notre Dame, UCLA, and Michigan.

Taylor's relationship with head coach Kirby Smart and position coach James Coley was instrumental in his commitment. Taylor was also a target for former wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon, who offered him a few years ago.

Taylor met Coley during an unofficial visit back in the spring.

"He’s a great coach," Taylor said. "He’s definitely there to develop the receivers, definitely there to get them better, definitely there to make the program better. Just overall, a great coach."

Taylor said Georgia's staff plans to use him in multiple different ways when he arrives on campus.

"They could see me really playing anywhere in the receiver position, really, X, Y, Z, F, anything really," Taylor said. "But primarily more of the F and the Z, but they said really anywhere. That was really their message, for real."