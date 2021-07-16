Rivals250 LB Sebastian Cheeks Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Decision Factors

“Recruiting has been fun, but it’s also been really busy getting out to all these places and getting a feeling for different programs,” Cheeks said. “It’s been hectic, but it’s helped out a ton to get to meet these coaches. That’s what it’s coming down to for me — relationships. My ideal commitment date has been before my senior year, but I’ve never held myself to it. I just need to do things at my own pace.”

Michigan hosted Cheeks for his second to last official visit last month. While it was a mid-week trip, Cheeks got an in-depth look at the program and facilities. Two things in particular stood out the most — the coaching staff and U-M’s prestigious academics.