Rivals250 all-purpose running back Darrion Dupree has added another official visit to his schedule and will now be visiting Michigan the weekend of June 16. This is the fourth scheduled visit for Dupree who previously announced he would be taking officials to Wisconsin (June 2-4), Illinois (June 9-11) and Missouri (June 23-24).

Dupree has yet to release a list of top schools, so this could be the closest indication as to which programs currently stand out in his recruitment. The four-star also maintains that his visit situation remains fluid and additional visits could be added in the future.

Prior to announcing his Michigan visit publicly, Dupree took some time to give a quick hit on why he chose each of the four schools for officials.