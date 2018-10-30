Kankakee (Ill.) Bishop McNamara junior offensive tackle prospect Isaac Ruder (6-foot-6, 275 pounds) has remained busy this fall as Ruder and Bishop McNamara is preparing for it's Class 4A second round game against Murphysboro on Saturday. Ruder also checks in and recap his recent visit to Michigan State and more here.

"We had a good opening win against Richland County," Ruder said. "Now we play Murphysboro on Saturday and everyone is working hard and staying focused."

Ruder also made a recent game day visit to Michigan State.

"I had an awesome visit to Michigan State when they played Central Michigan. Michigan State is a Big Ten school and everything they have to offer is pretty nice. I was also able to talk with some of the coaches at Michigan State like my recruiting coaches in Coach (Tim) Salem and Coach (Ron) Burton. The coaches at Michigan State seem to be really nice and I also really like the whole game day atmosphere. It was a packed house and the fans are just really into it the entire game. The facilities at Michigan State are also really nice and I had a chance to see some of the facilities when I was there. The coaches ta Michigan State want to get to know me better and they also said that they would stay in touch with me."

Ruder has also stayed in contact with a few new schools this fall.

"Lately I've been in contact with the coaches from Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan and also Harvard. They have all invited me to come out and see a game this season. I've also started to speak with Illinois offensive line coach Luke Butkus and he also invited me to come see a game."

Does Ruder have any upcoming college game day visit plans?

"I don't have anything set just yet. It's hard to set anything up right now because of the state playoffs and all of the game will be most likely Saturday's."

