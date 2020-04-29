Rock Island (Ill.) junior tight end prospect Cole Rusk (6-foot-6, 210 pounds) was able to add his first FBS level offer recently from Army. Rusk checks in and discusses his impressions of adding his first FBS offer from West Point and much more in this recruiting update.

"Army is an exciting opportunity and an interesting offer," Rusk said. "It pretty much came out of nowhere to be honest and they reached out about a week ago and then decided to offer me."

Rusk filled us in on his initial impressions from adding an offer from Army.

"I was really surprised to add my first FBS offer from Army just because I have been in contact with some different schools for a long time and then all of a sudden Army steps in and offers me within a week. It's an interesting offer on a few different levels. Army offered me as a wide receiver recruit when most teams have talked to me about playing tight end. I'm well aware of the military obligation after graduation which is something I'm starting to consider. Getting an offer from West Point is a huge accomplishment and they offer so much more than just a scholarship. I never really thought about taking the military academy route for college before, but I'm definitely interested in learning much more about Army."

Rusk has continued to remain in touch with several college coaches this spring.

"I'm still in contact with the coaches from Indiana State, Bowling Green, NIU, Illinois, Indiana plus Murray State. I was hoping to camp this summer at Iowa State and also Indiana. The camp at Indiana has already been cancelled and I'm also hoping to camp at Lindenwood and also the Northwestern showcase camps. I'm just hoping and waiting to hear what happens with the camps."

Rusk admitted that the current pandemic has been a negative when it comes to his recruiting process.

"I had a lot of colleges who planned to come into school this spring to watch me workout. The timing has not been good for my chances to be seen by those coaches. I really don't want to see the summer college camps cancelled. This was suppose to be my time to draw more look and attention. It's been frustrating but it's a hard time for everyone these days."

Cole Rusk has a scholarship offer from Army.