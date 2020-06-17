EdgyTim - Rusk picks up an EMU offer

Rock Island (Ill.) senior tight end recruit Cole Rusk (6-foot-5, 227 pounds) was able to add an offer on Tuesday from Eastern Michigan University. Rusk, who began team conditioning practice earlier this week breaks down his latest recruiting news and summer plans here.

"Eastern Michigan really came on strong over the last week or two," Rusk said. "They saw that I was able to add a lot more weight and size and they picked things up with me and offered me a scholarship."

Rusk discusses his initial impressions from adding his latest offer from Eastern Michigan.

"I know that Eastern Michigan is a good program and that they beat Illinois last year. My Dad went to Illinois so that was not a good day when EMU beat them last year. I was able to talk with head coach Chris Creighton today over the phone for about a half hour and he offered me the scholarship. EMU has been a big success story over the last few seasons. Coach Creighton is also the offensive coordinator for EMU and he explained how much EMU will use the tight end in the offense and how important the tight end is in the offense. I've never visited Eastern Michigan but the coaches aid they will set up a virtual visit for me soon."

Rusk is also back working with his new team at Rock Island this week.

"We started our team conditioning this week and everything has been good so far. I'm the new guy on the team but I'm also not the new guy. I grew up, went to school and I've also been competing with and against a lot of these guys for a long time now. I'm fitting in well and it's been a great transition for me at Rock Island."

Rusk will continue to stay busy this summer despite the ongoing COVID19 pandemic.

"Besides our team workouts I'm also playing 7on7 for Boom and we have a tournament in Dallas this weekend. The following weekend we play in Orlando and it's just great to get back and compete again."

Rusk was also planning to also stay busy this summer with camps, but the ongoing pandemic changed those plans.

"I really was planning on those college camps this summer. My Dad and I sat down and we had just started to plan things out when COVID hit and then everything was cancelled. I was planning to go to camps at Illinois and Iowa for sure and I was also looking at some others."

Does Rusk have any personal goals in mind for his upcoming 2020 season?

"Helping my team win a state title is always the first goal. I also just want to put together a great all around game this season. I want to score touchdowns, makes a lot of catches and block well.I want to have a bunch of pancakes blocking for my teammates. I also want to get better in a three point stance, play both inside and outside and just do it all this season."

Cole Rusk has scholarship offer from Army and Eastern Michigan.