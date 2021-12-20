Rutgers becomes first P5 school to offer 2023 Illinois TE Pierce Walsh
The recruitment of Benet Academy (Downers Grove, Il.) tight end Pierce Walsh has seen an uptick recently as one of the Midwest best tight end prospects in 2023 has recently added seven scholarship offers, most recently his first power five offer from Rutgers.
"I was on call with the head coach (Greg Schiano) and a few other assistants," Walsh told TKR. "Coach Schiano gave me the offer and it was awesome to hear the news."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news