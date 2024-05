Iowa landed the commitment of 2025 preferred walk-on quarterback Ryan Fitzgerald on Friday afternoon. The son of former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald is a product of Loyola Academy in Wilmette, Illinois. He joins 2025 three-star prospect Jimmy Sullivan as the second quarterback commit in the class.

Fitzgerald spoke with GIA about why he chose to walk on with the Hawkeyes, what his dad thought of the decision, playing with teammate Drew MacPherson at the next level and more.