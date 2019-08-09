Chicago (Ill) Morgan Park senior three star ranked safety recruit Semaj Brown (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) has transferred from TF North to Morgan Park this summer and Brown is excited about his new home along with his upcoming senior season. Brown checks in and recaps his new challenge, his latest recruiting news and more in this recruiting update.

"I transferred to Morgan Park earlier this summer," Brown said. "I've been able to work with my new team in team camp and everything is going well. It's been a smooth transition and I feel very comfortable at my new school."

Brown also recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I received my official offers in the mail from both Eastern Michigan and Toledo. I've also been in touch with Louisville and Kansas State along with UNC Charlotte. I'm looking at taking some visits this fall. I'm going to try to get out to visit Eastern Michigan and Toledo. I also plan to go see Louisville and Kansas State for games this season."

Brown for now is in no hurry to make a college choice.

"I want to see how my first few games go this season before I start to really look harder at everything. A lot of other schools want to see some of my early senior video and hopefully they will like what they see."

Does Brown have any personal goals heading into his senior season?.

"I mean I really want to be a first team all state player this year. Otherwise I just want to grow and get better as a player and help my team win games this season."