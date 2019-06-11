Hinsdale (Ill.) Central senior safety recruit Owen Goss (6-foot-0, 175 pounds) has been a big hoit so far on the college summer camp circuit. Goss has been adding scholarship offers at a torrid pace so far this summer and recaps his latest camp impressions and recruiting news here.

"It's been a lot of fun at the college camps so far," Goss said. "I've been able to go out and compete and I've been able to add several new scholarship offers. I have 13 scholarship offers now and hopefully I can keep bringing in new offers the rest of the summer."

Goss so far has been able to camp at Lindenwood, North Central College and Northwestern showcase camps.

"I went to Lindenwood along with two days at North Central College and then I was at Northwestern this past weekend and all of those camps had a lot of kids and strong competition level. The feedback from the schools has been really positive. Most of the colleges are recruiting me as a safety except that EIU mentioned me possibly playing as an OLB or as a Nickle."

Goss has also drawn new recruiting attention from several new schools this summer.

"Besides the schools who have offered me I'm also in touch with the coaches from NIU, Western Michigan, Kent State, Ball State, Eastern Michigan and Wyoming. Northwestern also has started to show some new interest. All of those coaches have said that they want me to stay in contact with them along with coming to visit them in person soon. I would say that the three newest schools showing the most interest in me lately is Wyoming, Illinois and Northwestern."

So what's up next for Goss this summer?

"I'm thinking about camping soon at Western Michigan and possibly NIU. We also start our team camp on Monday and I want to stay focused on my team this summer. I might also camp in July at Eastern Illinois."

Owen Goss has multiple scholarship offers.