EdgyTim - S Grays is drawing more attention

Oswego (Ill.) junior defensive back prospect Cameron Grays (6-foot-0, 185 pounds) had a strong 2019 sophomore season while playing for the DeKalb Barbs. Grays has since transferred to Oswego High School after a family relocation and Grays checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more in this update.

"My Dad got a new job so we needed to move from DeKalb to Oswego and everything has gone well," Grays said. "It's been going well at Oswego and we will have a really strong team in the spring. We have a lot of starters back from last season and a lot of talented kids as well. I'll be playing defensive back in the spring. I definitely miss my guys at DeKalb and I'm rooting for them for sure."

Grays has also seen more and more college coaches reach out to him this fall.

"Recruiting has been going pretty well. I've been in contact with the coaches from Purdue, Cincinnati, Army, NIU, Kent State, Boston College along with Kentucky. I'm also getting follows now from the coaches at Iowa, Louisville and also Miami of Ohio. I did a virtual game day visit with Cincinnati and that was a pretty cool experience. The feedback from the coaches has been good. They all just want to get to know me better and have been sending me more mail and information, My head coach (Brian Cooney) has also been talking to some of the college coaches as well."

Does Grays have any winter plans set?

"I'm back in the weight room with the team now and really get after it. I'm also going to get back with my trainer Kofi at The Factory and work more on my speed and explosiveness this winter. I'm also really going to stay focused on my academics this winter and staying on top of my grades. My goal is to add more size and strength and just get faster and better. Getting looser hips and becoming more explosive is another focus for me now up until the season."

Grays admits that not having a football season this fall has been tough to deal with at times.

"It's been tough no doubt at times. All I can do is control what I can control and just be ready whenever we get the chance to play football again."