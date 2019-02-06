Homewood-Flossmoor (Ill.) junior safety recruit Lavoise-Deontae McCoy (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) was able to add his first offer from in-state Illinois State University. McCoy, who's older brother Deontae McCoy was a standout player at Illinois State talks about adding his first offer and much more in this latest recruiting update.

"Illinois State offered me not too long ago and that was my first offer," McCoy said. "I've also been hearing from more and more colleges this winter and my recruiting has definitely been picking up."

McCoy filled us in on some of the schools who have been in contact with him so far this winter.

"Besides Illinois State I've also been in touch with the coaches from Iowa State, Toledo, Central Michigan, Minnesota and a few other schools. I know that we saw a lot of college coaches in school up until this week. Illinois State invited me to come to a Junior Day soon and I plan on going. I also made a visit to Iowa State not too long ago and that visit went great."

McCoy filled us in on his impressions from his recent Iowa State visit.

"I visited Iowa State and I loved it. They just had a chill vibe and the coaches all seem like great guys. They aid that they are trying to build a bond with me and trying to get to know all of the recruits better. Iowa State's defense would be a great fit for me. I also really like the facilities and they also have great fan support at Iowa State. We went to a basketball game and they had a great crowd and some of the fans said that football draws even greater fan support."

So what is McCoy working on to improve his game this winter?

":I'm definitely looking to improve my overall speed. I also need to work more on improving my man cover skills and just be ready to play more man coverage in college. I also just want to get in the best shape possible this off season."

McCoy also doesn't have to look far for advice when it comes to his game or his recruiting process.

"I just have a whole different level of respect for my older brother (Deontae McCoy). He has been a leader since he his high school days and he's been more like a father figure to me. He was in the same spot I'm in right now. He's made sure that I have more resources than he had and a lot of it is because of what he's learned along the way. I've been playing football now for 11 years and I always wanted to be just like him. Now I want to keep working hard and be better than him."

Lavoise-Deontae McCoy has a scholarship offer from Illinois State.

