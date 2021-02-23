EdgyTim - S/OLB Elias Jr. adds his second offer

Crete (Ill.) Monee junior safety/outside linebacker recruit Terry Elias Jr. (6-foot-0, 200 pounds) was able to add his second overall scholarship offer on Monday from the University of South Dakota. Elias Jr. checks in and breaks down adding his latest offer from the South Dakota Coyotes and more here.

"The coaches from South Dakota offered me a scholarship today," Elias Jr. said. "I have offers so far now from Eastern Illinois and South Dakota. Eastern Illinois offered me my first scholarship about a month ago."

Elias Jr. broke down his thoughts on adding his latest offer from South Dakota.

"I know that South Dakota is a good school and they also have a good football program. I was able to speak to a few of the coaches at South Dakota for a little bit today. They (South Dakota) are actually playing a season this spring so the coaches said that we will stay in touch and talk more soon. I'm looking forward to learning more about South Dakota. South Dakota and EIU have both offered me as a strong safety/outside linebacker type of player for them."

Elias Jr. has also drawn recruiting attention from a handful of additional schools so far this winter.

"Besides EIU and South Dakota, I've also been in contact with the coaches from Georgetown, Iowa and Princeton. Last summer I also had some contact with Northwestern."

Up next for Elias Jr. is getting back to work with his team and preparing for his upcoming spring football season.

"We start Wednesday back with the team working out and I can' wait. We haven't been allowed to do anything since the fall as a team and I've been just working out at home on my own staying in shape and ready to go. I just feel my overall game and skills are so much better now. I'm making better reads now and I just have a much higher knowledge level of the game. I worked hard to just improve my overall game and just being more aggressive. When I started on the varsity as a freshman I was a bit hesitant at times and now I'm just much more experienced player."

