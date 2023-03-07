East St Louis (Ill.) junior safety recruit Taylor Powell (6-foot-3, 190 pounds) made a recent Junior Day visit to Northern Illinois University, added an offer from the NIU Huskies and ended up giving the NIU staff his verbal commitment. Powell, who is the second known in -state commitment and third commitment overall for the NIU Huskies Class of 2024 discusses his college decision in this recruiting update.

"I went to NIU for a Junior Day visit and I left being committed to them," Powell said. "The coaches at NIU offered me a scholarship while I was on the visit and I saw the offer sort of coming for a while but it was still a great surprise."

Powell. who played his junior season in 2022 at Belleville Althoff before transferring to East St Louis this semester discussed why he decided to give the NIU Huskies his verbal commitment.

"I've been to NIU twice now for visits and it's just a great place and a great fit for me. In really get along great with all of the staff at NIU including head coach Thomas Hammock. They are great coaches and great people who really look out for it's players. NIU is also a good football program that has a history of winning football. NIU also has a nice stadium and indoor facility and for me it's really the people at NIU who make a difference. NIU is recruiting me as a safety and they feel my game will be a good fit in the NIU defense so it's a great fit for both of us. My Dad and my little brother also went on this visit and they also loved it at NIU. It's just exciting and I'm happy to be committed to NIU."

So what other schools did Powell consider before committing to NIU?

"I also had an offer from Central Michigan but I never was able to make a visit to see the school in person. I know some college coaches followed me on Twitter but that really was about it. NIU showed me a lot of loyalty and that also means a lot to me."

Powell, who is also playing AAU basketball this spring broke down his game along with discussing what he will bring to NIU football.

"I felt that I was able to read and react well last season and that I'm also a pretty strong tackler and hitter. I'm working on improving my overall hip flexibility and just having quicker feet this off season. I want to be able to get in and out of my breaks faster. NIU is getting in me a hard worker who is also a dedicated student of the game. I have a strong personality and I also will bring the whole package to NIU."

Taylor Powell is verbally committed to Northern Illinois University.

