EdgyTim - S Roll adds his first offer

Honored to receiver my first Division 1 offer from @EIUPantherFB . Great call w/ @Nrenna . Can’t wait to get back on the field. @CoachCushing @FootballNaz @EDGYTIM @Clint_Cosgrove @Lemmingscouting @BOOMfootball @base_lagrange pic.twitter.com/nhbAmHEmsO

LaGrange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy junior safety recruit Peter Roll (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) was able to add his first FCS level scholarship offer earlier this week when in state Eastern Illinois University extended Roll an offer. Roll checks in and breaks down his first offer from the EIU Panthers and much more in this recruiting update.

"I was actually down in Dallas for the Pylon 7on7 when I found out about the offer from Eastern Illinois," Roll said. "It's just supper exciting to add an offer from EIU and it feels great."

Roll, who played at Lake Park in 2019 but who has since transferred to Nazareth Academy filled us in on his initial impressions of Eastern Illinois.

"My Dad (Nazareth Academy assistant coach Chris Roll) got a call from Coach (Neal) Renna from Eastern Illinois and I was asked to call Coach Renna back. I had a nice discussion with Coach Renna and that's when he offered me a scholarship. EIU is a very good in state school and I know some of the kids my Dad coached at Lake Park also played for EIU. EIU also has a strong history of players who had success at the NFL level. The offer from EIU was a real surprise. I pretty much had very little contact with them until they called my Dad. I've known Coach Renna since I was a freshman and I went to the North Central College satellite camp and he was working at that camp. I'll definitely look more into EIU and make a visit down there as soon as it's allowed."

Who else has Roll been in contact with so far this winter?

"Besides EIU I've also heard from the coaches at Miami of Ohio, NIU, Western Michigan, Syracuse plus Kent State and North Dakota State. I've talked over the phone with a few of those schools and hope to talk with the NIU coaches soon as well.

Roll also discusses his weekend experience playing for Boom Midwest at the Pylon 7on7 tournament in Dallas.

"We lost by two points in the championship game and we also lost to that same team in pool play by a point so the results ended up rough. I played safety the entire tournament and it was a good experience. The tournament had great competition and I was able to cover and match up against some highly ranked kids. Overall the tournament has just crazy talent and it was fun."

Roll also filled us in on how his transfer to Nazareth Academy has worked out so far this winter.

"It was a little bit tough at first because I really didn't know anyone, and then throw in COVID issues. I've been able to make some new friends on the team and it's been going really well lately. We are going to start increasing the amount of days we will have in school soon so I'm excited to spend more time getting to know the kids better at school."

